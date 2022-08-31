Nitinol-based Interventional Device Market
Nitinol is a special metal that have the ability to restore their original shape after severe deformation. The nitinol medical devices include nitinol stents, nitinol guidewires, nitinol filters etc
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitinol-based Interventional Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Nitinol-based Interventional Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nitinol-based Interventional Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Nitinol-based Interventional Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nitinol-based Interventional Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Stents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nitinol-based Interventional Device include Abbott, Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, TERUMO, BD, Stryker, Cook Medical and Cordis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nitinol-based Interventional Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nitinol-based Interventional Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Nitinol-based Interventional Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Stents
Guidewires
Others
Global Nitinol-based Interventional Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Nitinol-based Interventional Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Others
Global Nitinol-based Interventional Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Nitinol-based Interventional Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nitinol-based Interventional Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nitinol-based Interventional Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nitinol-based Interventional Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Nitinol-based Interventional Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott
Edwards Lifesciences
Medtronic
Boston Scientific
TERUMO
BD
Stryker
Cook Medical
Cordis
B. Braun
Biotronik
MicroPort
JOTEC
Acandis
ELLA-CS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nitinol-based Interventional Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nitinol-based Interventional Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nitinol-based Interventional Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nitinol-based Interventional Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nitinol-based Interventional Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nitinol-based Interventional Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nitinol-based Interventional Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nitinol-based Interventional Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nitinol-based Interventional Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nitinol-based Interventional Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nitinol-based Interventional Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nitinol-based Interventional Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nitinol-based Interventional Device Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitinol-based Interventional Device Players in Global Market
