Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Market
Musculoskeletal allografts, including bone, cartilage, tendon and ligament, are used to meet the reconstruction needs of more and more patients every year. Allogeneic bone is bone collected from cadavers by tissue bank for medical procedures. It can be prepared into many different forms (such as chips) for spinal fusion.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts in global, including the following market information:
Global Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Corticocancellous Allografts Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts include Zimmer Biomet, Lynch Biologics, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Biomatlante, Royal Biologics, Arthrex, Baxter International and Smith & Nephew and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Corticocancellous Allografts
Massive Structural Allografts
Osteoinductive Allografts
Global Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Sport Surgery
Spine
Dental
Traumatology
Global Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Zimmer Biomet
Lynch Biologics
Medtronic
Stryker Corporation
Biomatlante
Royal Biologics
Arthrex
Baxter International
Smith & Nephew
Johnson and Johnson
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bone and Musculoskeletal Allografts Players in Global Market
