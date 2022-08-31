This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioresorbable Collagen Implant in global, including the following market information:

Global Bioresorbable Collagen Implant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bioresorbable Collagen Implant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Bioresorbable Collagen Implant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bioresorbable Collagen Implant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Collagen Sponges Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bioresorbable Collagen Implant include Biomatlante, Datum Dental, RTI Surgical, Active Implants, Geistlich Pharma AG, Orthonika, Stryker Corporation, Collagen Matrix and Zimmer Biomet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bioresorbable Collagen Implant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bioresorbable Collagen Implant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bioresorbable Collagen Implant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Collagen Sponges

Collagen Gel/Hydrogel

Collagen Pellet

Global Bioresorbable Collagen Implant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bioresorbable Collagen Implant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Bioresorbable Collagen Implant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bioresorbable Collagen Implant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bioresorbable Collagen Implant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bioresorbable Collagen Implant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bioresorbable Collagen Implant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Bioresorbable Collagen Implant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Biomatlante

Datum Dental

RTI Surgical

Active Implants

Geistlich Pharma AG

Orthonika

Stryker Corporation

Collagen Matrix

Zimmer Biomet

Nobel Biocare

Biofixt

