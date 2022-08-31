This report contains market size and forecasts of Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Open Surgery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device include Stryker, Karl Storz, Olympus, Medtronic, Leica Microsystems (Danaher), Shimadzu, Hamamatsu, Mizuho Medical and Fluoptics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Open Surgery

Laparoscopic Surgery

Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cardiovascular Surgery

Cancer Surgery

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Others

Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stryker

Karl Storz

Olympus

Medtronic

Leica Microsystems (Danaher)

Shimadzu

Hamamatsu

Mizuho Medical

Fluoptics

Optomedic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufact

