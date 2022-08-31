Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Open Surgery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device include Stryker, Karl Storz, Olympus, Medtronic, Leica Microsystems (Danaher), Shimadzu, Hamamatsu, Mizuho Medical and Fluoptics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Open Surgery
Laparoscopic Surgery
Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cardiovascular Surgery
Cancer Surgery
Gastrointestinal Surgery
Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
Others
Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stryker
Karl Storz
Olympus
Medtronic
Leica Microsystems (Danaher)
Shimadzu
Hamamatsu
Mizuho Medical
Fluoptics
Optomedic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Near-infrared Fluorescence (NIRF) Imaging Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufact
