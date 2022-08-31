This report contains market size and forecasts of AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions include Agfa-Gevaert NV, Arterys, Inc., Behold.AI Technologies Limited, Carestream Health, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., General Electric Company, Imagen Technologies, Inc., Infervision and Konica Minolta, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software

Hardware

Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Diagnostic Radiology

Interventional Radiology

Radiation Oncology

Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Arterys, Inc.

Behold.AI Technologies Limited

Carestream Health, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

General Electric Company

Imagen Technologies, Inc.

Infervision

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Lunit, Inc.

Quibim, S.L.

Qure AI

Siemens Healthineers AG

Vuno Co., Ltd.

Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Overall Market Size

2.1 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solutions Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 AI-Enabled X-Ray Imaging Solution

