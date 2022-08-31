A vaccine refrigerator is a refrigeration unit designed specifically for storing vaccines and other temperature-sensitive medical supplies, most of which need to be held at temperatures lower than that of a conventional fridge. The unit provides extremely stable low temperatures to prevent degradation of vaccines and other products, along with options like alarms and backup power to provide complete protection. In the report we mainly calculated the refrigerator range from 2?to 8?.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vaccine Storage Refrigerators in global, including the following market information:

Global Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Vaccine Storage Refrigerators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vaccine Storage Refrigerators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Common Indoor Vaccine Refrigerators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vaccine Storage Refrigerators include Panasonic, Dometic, Haier, Kirsch Medical, Helmer, SO-LOW, Follett, Standex and Thermo Fisher, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vaccine Storage Refrigerators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Common Indoor Vaccine Refrigerators

Cold Chain Vaccine Refrigerators

Global Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Epidemic Prevention Station

Others

Global Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vaccine Storage Refrigerators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vaccine Storage Refrigerators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vaccine Storage Refrigerators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Vaccine Storage Refrigerators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

Dometic

Haier

Kirsch Medical

Helmer

SO-LOW

Follett

Standex

Thermo Fisher

Lec Medical

Dulas

Labcold

Vestfrost Solutions

B Medical Systems

Migali Scientific

Felix Storch

Indrel

SunDanzer

Sun Frost

Sure Chill

Shoreline Medical

Woodley

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vaccine Storage Refrigerators Companies

3.8

