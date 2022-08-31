Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polyether Type
Quaternary Ammonium Salts Type
Others
Segment by Application
PP
PE
ABS
PMMA
Others
By Company
BASF
Adeka
Arkema
Sanyo Chemical
Croda
Solvay
Dow
GYC Group
Viba Group
MECO GMBH
Tosaf
Kenrich Petrochemicals
Ampacet
Dechang Electrostatic Technology
Juli Antistatic
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyether Type
1.2.3 Quaternary Ammonium Salts Type
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 PP
1.3.3 PE
1.3.4 ABS
1.3.5 PMMA
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent Production
2.1 Global Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polymeric Permanent
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent Market Research Report 2021
Global Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application
Polymeric Permanent Antistatic Agent Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027