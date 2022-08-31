Speciality Paper Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Speciality Paper in global, including the following market information:
Global Speciality Paper Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Speciality Paper Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Speciality Paper companies in 2020 (%)
The global Speciality Paper market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Speciality Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Speciality Paper Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Speciality Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Decor Paper
Thermal Paper
Label Paper
Carbonless Paper
Release Liner
Kraft Paper
Others
Global Speciality Paper Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Speciality Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Construction
Packaging & Labelling
Printing and Publishing
Electricals
Others
Global Speciality Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Speciality Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Speciality Paper revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Speciality Paper revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Speciality Paper sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Speciality Paper sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mondi Ltd.
Nippon Paper Industries
Domtar Corporation
Stora Enso Oyj
International Paper
P.H. Glatfelter
UPM
Munksjo
Oji Holdings Corp.
Fedrigoni Spa
Georgia-Pacific
Voith
C&J Specialty Papers
Onyx Specialty Papers
Pudumjee
Wausau
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Speciality Paper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Speciality Paper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Speciality Paper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Speciality Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Speciality Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Speciality Paper Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Speciality Paper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Speciality Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Speciality Paper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Speciality Paper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Speciality Paper Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Speciality Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Speciality Paper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Speciality Paper Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Speciality Paper Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Speciality Paper Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Speciality Paper Market Size Markets, 2021 & 20
