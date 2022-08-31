This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Antioxidants in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Plastic Antioxidants companies in 2020 (%)

The global Plastic Antioxidants market was valued at 1544 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1703.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Plastic Antioxidants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Phenolic

Phosphite & Phosphonite

Antioxidant Blends

Others

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Thermoplastic Plastics

Thermosetting Plastics

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Antioxidants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Antioxidants revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Antioxidants revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Plastic Antioxidants sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Plastic Antioxidants sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

Adeka Corporation

Solvay S.A.

SI Group, Inc.

Clariant AG

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited

3V Sigma S.P.A.

Dover Chemical Corporation

Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Lanxess

Shandong Linyi Sunny Wealth Chemicals Co.,Ltd.

