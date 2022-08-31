Thread-locking Adhesive Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thread-locking Adhesive in global, including the following market information:
Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Thread-locking Adhesive companies in 2020 (%)
The global Thread-locking Adhesive market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Thread-locking Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Metal Substrate
Plastic Substrate
Others
Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Automotive & Transportation
Electrical & Electronics
Industrial
Others
Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thread-locking Adhesive revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thread-locking Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Thread-locking Adhesive sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Thread-locking Adhesive sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M Company
Nitto Denko Corporation
Henkel
H.B.Fuller
Illinois Tool Works
Scapa Group PLC
Three Bond International
Delta Adhesives
TESA SE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thread-locking Adhesive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thread-locking Adhesive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thread-locking Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Thread-locking Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Thread-locking Adhesive Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thread-locking Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thread-locking Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thread-locking Adhesive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thread-locking Adhesive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thread-locking Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thread-locking Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thread-locking Adhesive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thread-locking Adhesive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thread-locking Adhesive Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thread-locking Adhesive Companies
4 Sig
