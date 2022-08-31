Hot Glue Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Glue in global, including the following market information:
Global Hot Glue Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Hot Glue Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Hot Glue companies in 2020 (%)
The global Hot Glue market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Hot Glue manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hot Glue Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hot Glue Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
Polyolefins
Polyamide
Polyurethanes
Styrene Block Copolymer
Others
Global Hot Glue Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hot Glue Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Packaging
Book Binding & Paper Binding
Furniture
Construction
Electronics
Others
Global Hot Glue Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hot Glue Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hot Glue revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hot Glue revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Hot Glue sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Hot Glue sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
H.B. Fuller
Henkel AG
Dow Corning
Hexcel
Sika
Bostik
Toyobo
Heartland Adhesives
Avery Denninson Corporation
Jowat SE
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hot Glue Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hot Glue Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hot Glue Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hot Glue Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Hot Glue Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Hot Glue Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hot Glue Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hot Glue Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hot Glue Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hot Glue Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hot Glue Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Glue Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Glue Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Glue Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hot Glue Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Glue Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hot Glue Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
4.1.3 Polyolefins
4.1.4 Polyamide
4.1.5 Polyurethanes
4.1.6
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/