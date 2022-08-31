This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyphenylene in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyphenylene Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Polyphenylene Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Polyphenylene companies in 2020 (%)

The global Polyphenylene market was valued at 3119.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3706 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Polyphenylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyphenylene Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyphenylene Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Polyphenylene Sulfide(PPS)

Polyphenylene Ether/Oxide(PPE/PPO)

Others

Global Polyphenylene Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyphenylene Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Coatings

Others

Global Polyphenylene Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyphenylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyphenylene revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyphenylene revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Polyphenylene sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyphenylene sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray Industries

Solvay

Tosoh Corporation

DIC Corporation

Kureha Corporation

LG Chem

Celanese Corporation

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

China Lumena New Material

Ensigner

Lion Idemitsu Composites

Initz

Zhejiang Nhu Special Materials

Asahi Kasei

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Ryan Plastics

RTP Company

Teijin Limited

Daicel Corporation

Polyplastic

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyphenylene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide(PPS)



