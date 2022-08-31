Polyphenylene Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyphenylene in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyphenylene Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Polyphenylene Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Polyphenylene companies in 2020 (%)
The global Polyphenylene market was valued at 3119.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3706 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Polyphenylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyphenylene Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyphenylene Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Polyphenylene Sulfide(PPS)
Polyphenylene Ether/Oxide(PPE/PPO)
Others
Global Polyphenylene Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyphenylene Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Industrial
Coatings
Others
Global Polyphenylene Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyphenylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyphenylene revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyphenylene revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Polyphenylene sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Polyphenylene sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Toray Industries
Solvay
Tosoh Corporation
DIC Corporation
Kureha Corporation
LG Chem
Celanese Corporation
Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
China Lumena New Material
Ensigner
Lion Idemitsu Composites
Initz
Zhejiang Nhu Special Materials
Asahi Kasei
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Ryan Plastics
RTP Company
Teijin Limited
Daicel Corporation
Polyplastic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyphenylene Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyphenylene Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyphenylene Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyphenylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Polyphenylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyphenylene Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyphenylene Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyphenylene Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyphenylene Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyphenylene Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyphenylene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyphenylene Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyphenylene Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyphenylene Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyphenylene Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyphenylene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Polyphenylene Sulfide(PPS)
