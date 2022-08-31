PEM Electrolyzer Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States PEM ElectrolyzerMarket Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global PEM ElectrolyzerScope and Market Size

PEM Electrolyzermarket is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PEM Electrolyzermarket will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the PEM Electrolyzermarket size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Barrier Electrolytic Cell

Barrier-free Electrolyzer

Segment by Application

Power Plant

Steel Plant

Electronics and Optoelectronics

Other Apps

The report on the PEM Electrolyzer market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Proton On-Site

718th Research Institute of CSIC

Teledyne Energy Systems

Hydrogenics

Nel Hydrogen

Suzhou Jingli

Beijing Zhongdian

McPhy

Siemens

TianJin Mainland

Areva H2gen

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global PEM Electrolyzerconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of PEM Electrolyzermarket by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PEM Electrolyzermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PEM Electrolyzerwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of PEM Electrolyzersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global PEM ElectrolyzerCompetitor Landscape by Company

5 Global PEM ElectrolyzerMarket Size by Region

5.1 Global PEM ElectrolyzerMarket Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global PEM ElectrolyzerMarket Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global PEM ElectrolyzerSales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global PEM ElectrolyzerSales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global PEM ElectrolyzerMarket Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global PEM ElectrolyzerSales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global PEM ElectrolyzerSales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America PEM ElectrolyzerMarket Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America PEM ElectrolyzerMarket Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific PEM ElectrolyzerMarket Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific PEM ElectrolyzerMarket Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe PEM ElectrolyzerMarket Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe PEM ElectrolyzerMarket Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America PEM ElectrolyzerMarket Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America PEM ElectrolyzerMarket Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa PEM ElectrolyzerMarket Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa PEM ElectrolyzerMarket Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Proton On-Site

7.1.1 Proton On-Site Corporation Information

7.1.2 Proton On-Site Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Proton On-Site PEM Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Proton On-Site PEM Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.1.5 Proton On-Site Recent Development

7.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC

7.2.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Corporation Information

7.2.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC PEM Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 718th Research Institute of CSIC PEM Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.2.5 718th Research Institute of CSIC Recent Development

7.3 Teledyne Energy Systems

7.3.1 Teledyne Energy Systems Corporation Information

7.3.2 Teledyne Energy Systems Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Teledyne Energy Systems PEM Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Teledyne Energy Systems PEM Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.3.5 Teledyne Energy Systems Recent Development

7.4 Hydrogenics

7.4.1 Hydrogenics Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hydrogenics Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hydrogenics PEM Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hydrogenics PEM Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.4.5 Hydrogenics Recent Development

7.5 Nel Hydrogen

7.5.1 Nel Hydrogen Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nel Hydrogen Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Nel Hydrogen PEM Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nel Hydrogen PEM Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.5.5 Nel Hydrogen Recent Development

7.6 Suzhou Jingli

7.6.1 Suzhou Jingli Corporation Information

7.6.2 Suzhou Jingli Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Suzhou Jingli PEM Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Suzhou Jingli PEM Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.6.5 Suzhou Jingli Recent Development

7.7 Beijing Zhongdian

7.7.1 Beijing Zhongdian Corporation Information

7.7.2 Beijing Zhongdian Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Beijing Zhongdian PEM Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Beijing Zhongdian PEM Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.7.5 Beijing Zhongdian Recent Development

7.8 McPhy

7.8.1 McPhy Corporation Information

7.8.2 McPhy Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 McPhy PEM Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 McPhy PEM Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.8.5 McPhy Recent Development

7.9 Siemens

7.9.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.9.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Siemens PEM Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Siemens PEM Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.10 TianJin Mainland

7.10.1 TianJin Mainland Corporation Information

7.10.2 TianJin Mainland Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 TianJin Mainland PEM Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 TianJin Mainland PEM Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.10.5 TianJin Mainland Recent Development

7.11 Areva H2gen

7.11.1 Areva H2gen Corporation Information

7.11.2 Areva H2gen Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Areva H2gen PEM Electrolyzer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Areva H2gen PEM Electrolyzer Products Offered

7.11.5 Areva H2gen Recent Development

