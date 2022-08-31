Global Space Lander and Rover Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Global “Space Lander and Rover Market 2022-2028” Research Report categorizes the global Space Lander and Rover by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Space Lander and Rover.

Rover is a vehicle that moves around in the planet or astronomical object. Lander is space craft that lands softly and then stays there at rest and does all other functions which it has to do.

The global market for Space Lander and Rover is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Space Lander and Rover market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Space Lander and Rover market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Space Lander and Rover market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Space Lander and Rover market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Space Lander and Rover players cover European Space Agency, Intuitive Machines, ISRO, China Academy of Space Technology

and Space Applications Services, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Space Lander and Rover, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Space Lander and Rover market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Space Lander and Rover companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Space Lander and Rover Includes:

European Space Agency

Intuitive Machines

ISRO

China Academy of Space Technology

Space Applications Services

Canadian Space Agency

ispace Inc

JAXA

Lockheed Martin Corp

Maxar Technologies

Astrobotic Technology

Blue Origin Enterprises

Northrop Grumman Corp

Planetary Transportation Systems

Teledyne Brown Engineering

Airbus SE

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Roscosmos

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Lander

Lunar Rover

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Lunar Surface Exploration

Mars Surface Exploration

Asteroids Surface Exploration

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Chapter Introduction

Chapter 1: Scope of Space Lander and Rover, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Space Lander and Rover market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Space Lander and Rover market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Space Lander and Rover sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Space Lander and Rover sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Space Lander and Rover market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

