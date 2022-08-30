Tear Gas Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tear Gas in global, including the following market information:
Global Tear Gas Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tear Gas Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Tear Gas companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tear Gas market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2-Chloroacetophenone(CN) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tear Gas include Safariland, Combined Systems, AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems, Condor Tecnologias N?o-Letais, Nonlethal Technologies, Sage Ordnance Systems Group, Rheinmetall Denel Munition, DaeKwang Chemical Corporation and Shaanxi Dayu Chemical Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tear Gas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tear Gas Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Tear Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
2-Chloroacetophenone(CN)
O-chlorobenzylidene malononitrile(CS)
Others
Global Tear Gas Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Tear Gas Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Army
Law Enforcement Agencies
Global Tear Gas Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Tear Gas Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Tear Gas revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Tear Gas revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Tear Gas sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Tear Gas sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Safariland
Combined Systems
AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems
Condor Tecnologias N?o-Letais
Nonlethal Technologies
Sage Ordnance Systems Group
Rheinmetall Denel Munition
DaeKwang Chemical Corporation
Shaanxi Dayu Chemical Co., Ltd.
Jiangsu Likon Police Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Jiangsu Ruidun Police Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tear Gas Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tear Gas Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tear Gas Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tear Gas Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tear Gas Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tear Gas Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tear Gas Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tear Gas Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tear Gas Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tear Gas Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tear Gas Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tear Gas Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tear Gas Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tear Gas Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tear Gas Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tear Gas Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tear Gas Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 2-Chloroacetophenone(CN)
4.1.3 O-chlorobenzylidene malononitrile(CS)
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Tear G
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/
Similar Reports:
2022-2027 Global and Regional Self-adhesive Tear Tape Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Drop Weight Tear Tester (DWTT) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Tear Tape Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Heat Activated Tear Tape Market Insights, Forecast to 2028