This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-Chloroacetophenone in global, including the following market information:

Global 2-Chloroacetophenone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global 2-Chloroacetophenone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five 2-Chloroacetophenone companies in 2021 (%)

The global 2-Chloroacetophenone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.97 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 2-Chloroacetophenone include Dr ASCRO Bio Sciences Pvt ltd, Carbone Scientific, Lianyungang Guangda Chemical Co. Ltd., Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Val Organics Pvt. Ltd., SDI Group, Capot Chemical Co. Ltd., Clarion Drug Ltd. and Otto Chemie Pvt Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 2-Chloroacetophenone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 2-Chloroacetophenone Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2-Chloroacetophenone Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)

0.97

0.98

Others

Global 2-Chloroacetophenone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2-Chloroacetophenone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Army

Law Enforcement Agencies

Others

Global 2-Chloroacetophenone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global 2-Chloroacetophenone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 2-Chloroacetophenone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 2-Chloroacetophenone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 2-Chloroacetophenone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies 2-Chloroacetophenone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dr ASCRO Bio Sciences Pvt ltd

Carbone Scientific

Lianyungang Guangda Chemical Co. Ltd.

Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Val Organics Pvt. Ltd.

SDI Group

Capot Chemical Co. Ltd.

Clarion Drug Ltd.

Otto Chemie Pvt Ltd

Thermo Scientific

Swadev Chemicals

Glentham Life Sciences

Hefei Home Sunshine Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd.,

