This report contains market size and forecasts of O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile in global, including the following market information:

Global O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile companies in 2021 (%)

The global O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.98 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile include Shaanxi Dayu Chemical Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Keying Chem Co., Ltd., Lavida Trade Company Limited and China Qingdao Hong Jin Chemical Co.,Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.98

0.99

Others

Global O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Army

Law Enforcement Agencies

Others

Global O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shaanxi Dayu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Keying Chem Co., Ltd.

Lavida Trade Company Limited

China Qingdao Hong Jin Chemical Co.,Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Overall Market Size

2.1 Global O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Sales by Companies

3.5 Global O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 O-chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

