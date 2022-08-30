Permanent Bonding Materials Market
Permanent bonding materials are adhesives used to assemble IC logic chips, memory chips, image sensor devices, and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) devices that go into high-density heterogeneously integrated packages.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Permanent Bonding Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Permanent Bonding Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Permanent Bonding Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Permanent Bonding Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Permanent Bonding Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Die-attach Adhesives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Permanent Bonding Materials include Dupont, Permabond, 3M, Delo, AMS, Brewer Science, Panacol, Henkel and CAPLINQ, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Permanent Bonding Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Permanent Bonding Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Permanent Bonding Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Die-attach Adhesives
Thermally Conductive Adhesives
Structutal Bonding Adhesives
Global Permanent Bonding Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Permanent Bonding Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Semiconductor
Medical
Automobile
Power & Industrial
Global Permanent Bonding Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Permanent Bonding Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Permanent Bonding Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Permanent Bonding Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Permanent Bonding Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Permanent Bonding Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dupont
Permabond
3M
Delo
AMS
Brewer Science
Panacol
Henkel
CAPLINQ
Indium
Dow
LG Chem
Parker Hannifin
H?nle
Chengdu Guibo Science and Technology
Shenzhen Dover Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Permanent Bonding Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Permanent Bonding Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Permanent Bonding Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Permanent Bonding Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Permanent Bonding Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Permanent Bonding Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Permanent Bonding Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Permanent Bonding Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Permanent Bonding Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Permanent Bonding Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Permanent Bonding Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Permanent Bonding Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Permanent Bonding Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Permanent Bonding Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Permanent Bonding Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
