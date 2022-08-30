Electrically Insulative Adhesives Market
Epoxies are ?go to materials? for Electrically Insulative Adhesives with high dielectric strength, low dielectric constants, high volume resistivity and a low dissipation factor. The ultimate electrical insulation numbers depend upon the resin, hardener and, in certain cases, fillers in order to achieve the desired properties. Curing agents are particularly significant in this regard, with the major ones being aliphatic amines, polyamides, cycloaliphatic amines, aromatic amines, anhydrides, lewis acids and imidazoles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrically Insulative Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Electrically Insulative Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electrically Insulative Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Electrically Insulative Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrically Insulative Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Electrically Insulative Adhesives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrically Insulative Adhesives include Master Bond, 3M, TechFilm, Resin Designs, Nagase ChemteX, Epoxy Technology, DELO, Aptek Laboratories and M.G. Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electrically Insulative Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrically Insulative Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Electrically Insulative Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid Electrically Insulative Adhesives
Solid Electrically Insulative Adhesives
Paste Electrically Insulative Adhesives
Global Electrically Insulative Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Electrically Insulative Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Advanced Packaging
Wire Bonding
Others
Global Electrically Insulative Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Electrically Insulative Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electrically Insulative Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electrically Insulative Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electrically Insulative Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Electrically Insulative Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Master Bond
3M
TechFilm
Resin Designs
Nagase ChemteX
Epoxy Technology
DELO
Aptek Laboratories
M.G. Chemicals
Polytec PT
Panasonic
Momentive Performance Materials
DuPont
Toray
AI Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrically Insulative Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrically Insulative Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrically Insulative Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrically Insulative Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrically Insulative Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrically Insulative Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrically Insulative Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrically Insulative Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrically Insulative Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrically Insulative Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrically Insulative Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrically Insulative Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrically Insulative Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrically Insulative Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
