Global HCFC-R22 Refrigerant Sales Market Report 2021

The global HCFC-R22 Refrigerant market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HCFC-R22 Refrigerant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Disposable Steel Cylinders

Refillsble Steel Cylinders

Segment by Application

Air-Condition

Refrigerator

Blowing Agent

Others

The HCFC-R22 Refrigerant market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the HCFC-R22 Refrigerant market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

DAIKIN

Navin Fluorine International (NFIL)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL)

Chemours

Arkema

Dongyue Group

Zhejiang Juhua

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

Sanmei

3F

Yingpeng Chemicals

Zhejiang Linhai Liming Chemical

Bluestar Green Technology

Shandong Yuean Chemical

Zhengjiang Yonghe Refrigerant

China Fluoro Technology

Zhejiang Lantian Environmental Protection Hi-Tech

Zhejiang Weihua Chemical

