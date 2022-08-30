This report contains market size and forecasts of Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) in global, including the following market information:

Global top five Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) market was valued at 94 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 144.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/report-sample/global-gammaaminobutyric-acid-forecast-2022-2028-775

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Microbial Fermentation (Feed Grade) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) include Pharma Foods International, Kyowa Hakko, Sekisui Chemical, sinobiotek, YiWan Bio, Richen, Guangdong Luckerkong, Tianjin Shijiweikang Biotech and BLOOMAGE BIOTECH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-gammaaminobutyric-acid-forecast-2022-2028-775

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Compani

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.primemarketreports.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-gammaaminobutyric-acid-forecast-2022-2028-775

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.primemarketreports.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Gamma-aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor Agonist Market Research Report 2022

Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027

https://www.primemarketreports.com/