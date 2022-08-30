Safety Waistcoat Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The safety waistcoat has a reflective effect, which produces a strong reflective surface in the light, which can stimulate the driver's optic nerve, alert the pedestrians in front, and drive carefully to prevent accidents. Safety waistcoats are mainly used by police officers, road officials, traffic controllers, road maintenance personnel, drivers and cyclists, workers in the dark, etc. The main body of the reflective vest is made of mesh cloth or plain cloth, and the reflective material is reflective square or high-brightness reflective cloth.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Safety Waistcoat in global, including the following market information:
Global Safety Waistcoat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Safety Waistcoat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Safety Waistcoat companies in 2021 (%)
The global Safety Waistcoat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
LED Reflective Waistcoat Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Safety Waistcoat include Carolina Glove Co, Tech Products, Robinson Windword, The Reflectory, The Brush Man, SPC Mfg, Guardway Corp, QM Reflective and China Reflective and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Safety Waistcoat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Safety Waistcoat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Safety Waistcoat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
LED Reflective Waistcoat
Fluorescent Reflective Waistcoat
Other
Global Safety Waistcoat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Safety Waistcoat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction Site
Traffic Command
Security
Other
Global Safety Waistcoat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Safety Waistcoat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Safety Waistcoat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Safety Waistcoat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Safety Waistcoat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Safety Waistcoat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Carolina Glove Co
Tech Products
Robinson Windword
The Reflectory
The Brush Man
SPC Mfg
Guardway Corp
QM Reflective
China Reflective
Safety Master
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Safety Waistcoat Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Safety Waistcoat Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Safety Waistcoat Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Safety Waistcoat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Safety Waistcoat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Safety Waistcoat Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Safety Waistcoat Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Safety Waistcoat Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Safety Waistcoat Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Safety Waistcoat Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Safety Waistcoat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Safety Waistcoat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Safety Waistcoat Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Safety Waistcoat Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Safety Waistcoat Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Safety Waistcoat Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Safety Waistcoat Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
