Satellite Imagery Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 | Maxar Technologies,Airbus

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Satellite Imagery market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Request Free Sample Copy at:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/706378/satellite-imagery

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Satellite Imagery market size was valued at USD 2648.3 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 8024.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.2% during review period.

Global satellite imagery includes Maxar Technologies, Airbus, L3Harris, Telespazio, Satellogic,ImageSat International, Capella Space, ICEYE and European Space Imaging, etc. Global top 1 company hold a share over 40%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with the share about 30% and 15%.In terms of product, 0.5m resolution is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is surveying and exploration, followed by transportation.

By Company

Maxar Technologies

Airbus

L3Harris

Telespazio

Satellogic

ImageSat International

Capella Space

ICEYE

European Space Imaging

BlackSky

EarthDaily Analytics

Planet Labs

Earth-i

PlanetObserver

Segment by Type

0.3m Resolution

0.5m Resolution

1 m Resolution

Others

Segment by Application

Transportation

Agriculture

Surveying and Exploration

Military and Defense

Others

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Satellite Imagery market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Satellite Imagery product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top players of Satellite Imagery, with revenue, gross margin and global market share of Satellite Imagery from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Satellite Imagery competitive situation, revenue and global market share of top players are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 and 5, to segment the market size by Type and application, with revenue and growth rate by Type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, to break the market size data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Satellite Imagery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 11 and 12, to describe Satellite Imagery research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

To download a sample report please click the link below：

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/706378/satellite-imagery

About report customization:

The Global Information Research Department can customize the report according to your needs. The report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Please contact our sales team, they will ensure that you can get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

Global Info Research is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail:: [email protected]

Tel: +86-17665052062 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG