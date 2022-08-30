Global Air Quality Sensor Market Top Players 2028 : Airthings,Awair

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Air Quality Sensor market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Air Quality Sensor market size was valued at USD 220.9 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 448.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.6% during review period.

Global core air quality sensor manufacturers include Airthings, Awair etc.The top 5 companies hold a share about 50%.Europe is the largest market, with a share about 28%, followed by North America and Asia Pacific with the share about 25% and 18%.In terms of product, multi-gas monitoring sensor is the largest segment, with a share over 95%. And in terms of application, the largest application is bedroom, followed by living room.

By Company

Airthings

Awair

Air Mentor

Temtop

IQAir

Nest

Xiaomi

Airbeam

Kaiterra

Foobot

uHoo

Kweather

Cubic Sensor and Instrument

Ethera

Segment by Type

Signal-Gas Monitoring Sensor

Multi-Gas Monitoring Sensor

Segment by Application

Restroom

Kitchen

Living Room

Bedroom

Bathroom

Others

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Air Quality Sensor market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

