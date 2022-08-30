Global Fintech Lending Market Top Players 2028 : Ant Group,JD Digits

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Fintech Lending market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Fintech Lending market size was valued at USD 450890 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1222330 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.3% during review period.

Global fintech lending key players include Ant Group, JD Digits, Du Xiaoman Finance, SoFi, GrabFinance, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share over 40%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by North America, and Europe, both have a share about 45 percent. In terms of product, P2P business lending is the largest segment, with a share over 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is private lending, followed by company lending, etc.

By Company

Ant Group

JD Digits

GrabFinance

Du Xiaoman Finance

SoFi

Atom Bank

Lending Club

Prosper

Upstart

Enova

Avant

Funding Circle

OnDeck

Zopa

October

RateSetter (Metro Bank)

Auxmoney

GreeSky

Borro

Affirm

Tala

Best Egg

Earnest

Kabbage

CreditEase

Lufax

Renrendai

Segment by Type

P2P Business Lending

P2P Consumer Lending

Others

Segment by Application

Private Lending

Company Lending

Others

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Fintech Lending market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Fintech Lending product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top players of Fintech Lending, with revenue, gross margin and global market share of Fintech Lending from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Fintech Lending competitive situation, revenue and global market share of top players are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4 and 5, to segment the market size by Type and application, with revenue and growth rate by Type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, to break the market size data at the country level, with revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Fintech Lending market forecast, by regions, type and application, with revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 11 and 12, to describe Fintech Lending research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

