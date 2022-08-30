Global Co-rotating Twin-screw Extruder Market Top Players 2028 : Leistritz,Shibaura Machine

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Co-rotating Twin-screw Extruder market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Co-rotating Twin-screw Extruder market size was valued at USD 778.4 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 967.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during review period.

Global key players of co-rotating twin-screw extruder include Coperion, JSW(SM Platek), Leistritz, Shibaura Machine, Clextral and CPM Extrusion Group, etc. Top 5 players occupy for a share about 45%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by North America and China with the share both about 35%.In terms of product, 50-100mm is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is plastic, followed by rubber.

By Company

Coperion

JSW(SM Platek)

Leistritz

Shibaura Machine

Clextral

CPM Extrusion Group

KraussMaffei group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ENTEK

Buhler Technologies

Maris

NFM

Reifenhauser Group

Kolsite

USEON

STEER

XINDA

Cheng Yieu Development Machinery

Jwell

Nanjing Haisi Extrusion Equipment

Segment by Type

≤50mm

50-100mm

>100mm

Segment by Application

Plastic

Rubber

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Others

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Co-rotating Twin-screw Extruder market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

