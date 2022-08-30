Cold Rolled Strip Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Cold Rolled Strip Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Cold Rolled Strip Scope and Market Size

Cold Rolled Strip market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cold Rolled Strip market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Cold Rolled Strip market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Cold Rolled Low Carbon Strip

Cold Rolled Alloy Strip

Cold Rolled Structural Strip

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Construction

Home Appliance

Packaging Industry

Others

The report on the Cold Rolled Strip market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Voestalpine

Steel Technologies LLC

Outokumpu

Worthington Industries

Marcegaglia

JFE Steel

Yieh Corp

TAKASAGO TEKKO

Daido Steel

Acerinox

Waelzholz

BlueScope

Zauba

Osaka Heat-treatment

Baowu Steel Group

Ansteel Group

Benxi Steel Group

Hesteel Group

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Cold Rolled Strip consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Cold Rolled Strip market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cold Rolled Strip manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cold Rolled Strip with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Cold Rolled Strip submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Cold Rolled Strip Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Cold Rolled Strip Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Cold Rolled Strip Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Cold Rolled Strip Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Cold Rolled Strip Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Cold Rolled Strip Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Cold Rolled Strip Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Cold Rolled Strip Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Cold Rolled Strip Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Cold Rolled Strip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Cold Rolled Strip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cold Rolled Strip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cold Rolled Strip Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Cold Rolled Strip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Cold Rolled Strip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Cold Rolled Strip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Cold Rolled Strip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Cold Rolled Strip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Cold Rolled Strip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Voestalpine

7.1.1 Voestalpine Corporation Information

7.1.2 Voestalpine Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Voestalpine Cold Rolled Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Voestalpine Cold Rolled Strip Products Offered

7.1.5 Voestalpine Recent Development

7.2 Steel Technologies LLC

7.2.1 Steel Technologies LLC Corporation Information

7.2.2 Steel Technologies LLC Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Steel Technologies LLC Cold Rolled Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Steel Technologies LLC Cold Rolled Strip Products Offered

7.2.5 Steel Technologies LLC Recent Development

7.3 Outokumpu

7.3.1 Outokumpu Corporation Information

7.3.2 Outokumpu Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Outokumpu Cold Rolled Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Outokumpu Cold Rolled Strip Products Offered

7.3.5 Outokumpu Recent Development

7.4 Worthington Industries

7.4.1 Worthington Industries Corporation Information

7.4.2 Worthington Industries Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Worthington Industries Cold Rolled Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Worthington Industries Cold Rolled Strip Products Offered

7.4.5 Worthington Industries Recent Development

7.5 Marcegaglia

7.5.1 Marcegaglia Corporation Information

7.5.2 Marcegaglia Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Marcegaglia Cold Rolled Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Marcegaglia Cold Rolled Strip Products Offered

7.5.5 Marcegaglia Recent Development

7.6 JFE Steel

7.6.1 JFE Steel Corporation Information

7.6.2 JFE Steel Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 JFE Steel Cold Rolled Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 JFE Steel Cold Rolled Strip Products Offered

7.6.5 JFE Steel Recent Development

7.7 Yieh Corp

7.7.1 Yieh Corp Corporation Information

7.7.2 Yieh Corp Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Yieh Corp Cold Rolled Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Yieh Corp Cold Rolled Strip Products Offered

7.7.5 Yieh Corp Recent Development

7.8 TAKASAGO TEKKO

7.8.1 TAKASAGO TEKKO Corporation Information

7.8.2 TAKASAGO TEKKO Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 TAKASAGO TEKKO Cold Rolled Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 TAKASAGO TEKKO Cold Rolled Strip Products Offered

7.8.5 TAKASAGO TEKKO Recent Development

7.9 Daido Steel

7.9.1 Daido Steel Corporation Information

7.9.2 Daido Steel Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Daido Steel Cold Rolled Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Daido Steel Cold Rolled Strip Products Offered

7.9.5 Daido Steel Recent Development

7.10 Acerinox

7.10.1 Acerinox Corporation Information

7.10.2 Acerinox Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Acerinox Cold Rolled Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Acerinox Cold Rolled Strip Products Offered

7.10.5 Acerinox Recent Development

7.11 Waelzholz

7.11.1 Waelzholz Corporation Information

7.11.2 Waelzholz Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Waelzholz Cold Rolled Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Waelzholz Cold Rolled Strip Products Offered

7.11.5 Waelzholz Recent Development

7.12 BlueScope

7.12.1 BlueScope Corporation Information

7.12.2 BlueScope Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 BlueScope Cold Rolled Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 BlueScope Products Offered

7.12.5 BlueScope Recent Development

7.13 Zauba

7.13.1 Zauba Corporation Information

7.13.2 Zauba Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Zauba Cold Rolled Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Zauba Products Offered

7.13.5 Zauba Recent Development

7.14 Osaka Heat-treatment

7.14.1 Osaka Heat-treatment Corporation Information

7.14.2 Osaka Heat-treatment Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Osaka Heat-treatment Cold Rolled Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Osaka Heat-treatment Products Offered

7.14.5 Osaka Heat-treatment Recent Development

7.15 Baowu Steel Group

7.15.1 Baowu Steel Group Corporation Information

7.15.2 Baowu Steel Group Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Baowu Steel Group Cold Rolled Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Baowu Steel Group Products Offered

7.15.5 Baowu Steel Group Recent Development

7.16 Ansteel Group

7.16.1 Ansteel Group Corporation Information

7.16.2 Ansteel Group Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Ansteel Group Cold Rolled Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Ansteel Group Products Offered

7.16.5 Ansteel Group Recent Development

7.17 Benxi Steel Group

7.17.1 Benxi Steel Group Corporation Information

7.17.2 Benxi Steel Group Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Benxi Steel Group Cold Rolled Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Benxi Steel Group Products Offered

7.17.5 Benxi Steel Group Recent Development

7.18 Hesteel Group

7.18.1 Hesteel Group Corporation Information

7.18.2 Hesteel Group Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Hesteel Group Cold Rolled Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Hesteel Group Products Offered

7.18.5 Hesteel Group Recent Development

