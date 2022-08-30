The prismatic lithium cell?s key advantages lie in its thin profile, lightness and effective use of space.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prismatic Lithium Batteries in global, including the following market information:

Global Prismatic Lithium Batteries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Prismatic Lithium Batteries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Prismatic Lithium Batteries companies in 2021 (%)

The global Prismatic Lithium Batteries market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO2) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Prismatic Lithium Batteries include Panasonic (Sanyo), LG, Hitachi, Samsung, Tianjin Lishen Battery, CATL, Shenzhen BAK Battery, Huizhou BYD Electronic and Hefei Guoxuan High-Tech Power Energy. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Prismatic Lithium Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Prismatic Lithium Batteries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Prismatic Lithium Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LiCoO2)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LiMn2O4)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2 or NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (LiNiCoAlO2)

Lithium Titanate (Li4Ti5O12)

Global Prismatic Lithium Batteries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Prismatic Lithium Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

Global Prismatic Lithium Batteries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Prismatic Lithium Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Prismatic Lithium Batteries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Prismatic Lithium Batteries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Prismatic Lithium Batteries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Prismatic Lithium Batteries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic (Sanyo)

LG

Hitachi

Samsung

Tianjin Lishen Battery

CATL

Shenzhen BAK Battery

Huizhou BYD Electronic

Hefei Guoxuan High-Tech Power Energy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Prismatic Lithium Batteries Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Prismatic Lithium Batteries Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Prismatic Lithium Batteries Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Prismatic Lithium Batteries Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Prismatic Lithium Batteries Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Prismatic Lithium Batteries Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Prismatic Lithium Batteries Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Prismatic Lithium Batteries Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Prismatic Lithium Batteries Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Prismatic Lithium Batteries Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Prismatic Lithium Batteries Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Prismatic Lithium Batteries Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Prismatic Lithium Batteries Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Prismatic Lithium Batteries Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Prismatic Lithium Batteries Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

