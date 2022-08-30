Epoxy Molding Compounds Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 | Sumitomo Bakelite,Showa Denko

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Epoxy Molding Compounds market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Epoxy Molding Compounds market size was valued at USD 2241.1 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3002.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.3% during review period.

Asia-Pacific is the largest Epoxy Molding Compounds market with about 86% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 6% market share.The industry’s leading producers are Sumitomo Bakelite, Showa Denko and Chang Chun Group, which accounted for 20%, 10% and 4% of revenue.In terms of product, solid EMC is the largest segment, with a share about 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is non-memory, followed by discrete.

By Company

Sumitomo Bakelite

Showa Denko

Chang Chun Group

Hysol Huawei Electronics

Panasonic

Kyocera

KCC

Samsung SDI

Eternal Materials

Jiangsu zhongpeng new material

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Nagase ChemteX Corporation

Tianjin Kaihua Insulating Material

HHCK

Scienchem

Beijing Sino-tech Electronic Material

Segment by Type

Solid EMC

Liquid EMC

Segment by Application

Memory

Non-memory

Discrete

Power Module

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Epoxy Molding Compounds market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Epoxy Molding Compounds product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Epoxy Molding Compounds, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Epoxy Molding Compounds from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Epoxy Molding Compounds competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Epoxy Molding Compounds breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Epoxy Molding Compounds market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Epoxy Molding Compounds.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Epoxy Molding Compounds sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

