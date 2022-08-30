Copper Scrap Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Copper Scrap Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Copper Scrap Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Copper Scrap market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Copper Scrap market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Copper Scrap market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Copper Scrap market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Copper Scrap Market Segment by Type

Copper

Copper Alloys

Copper Scrap Market Segment by Application

Transportation

Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others

The report on the Copper Scrap market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Aurubis

Commercial Metals(CMC)

SIMS Metal Management

European Metal Recycling (EMR)

HKS Metals

Jansen Recycling Group

Kuusakoski

Mallin Companies

Wieland Group

OmniSource Corporation

Reukema

David J. Joseph

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Copper Scrap consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Copper Scrap market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Copper Scrap manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Copper Scrap with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Copper Scrap submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Copper Scrap Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Copper Scrap Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Copper Scrap Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Copper Scrap Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Copper Scrap Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Copper Scrap Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Copper Scrap Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Copper Scrap Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Copper Scrap Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Copper Scrap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Copper Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Copper Scrap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Copper Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Copper Scrap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Copper Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Copper Scrap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Copper Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Copper Scrap Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Copper Scrap Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Aurubis

7.1.1 Aurubis Corporation Information

7.1.2 Aurubis Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Aurubis Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Aurubis Copper Scrap Products Offered

7.1.5 Aurubis Recent Development

7.2 Commercial Metals(CMC)

7.2.1 Commercial Metals(CMC) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Commercial Metals(CMC) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Commercial Metals(CMC) Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Commercial Metals(CMC) Copper Scrap Products Offered

7.2.5 Commercial Metals(CMC) Recent Development

7.3 SIMS Metal Management

7.3.1 SIMS Metal Management Corporation Information

7.3.2 SIMS Metal Management Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 SIMS Metal Management Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 SIMS Metal Management Copper Scrap Products Offered

7.3.5 SIMS Metal Management Recent Development

7.4 European Metal Recycling (EMR)

7.4.1 European Metal Recycling (EMR) Corporation Information

7.4.2 European Metal Recycling (EMR) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 European Metal Recycling (EMR) Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 European Metal Recycling (EMR) Copper Scrap Products Offered

7.4.5 European Metal Recycling (EMR) Recent Development

7.5 HKS Metals

7.5.1 HKS Metals Corporation Information

7.5.2 HKS Metals Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 HKS Metals Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 HKS Metals Copper Scrap Products Offered

7.5.5 HKS Metals Recent Development

7.6 Jansen Recycling Group

7.6.1 Jansen Recycling Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jansen Recycling Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Jansen Recycling Group Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Jansen Recycling Group Copper Scrap Products Offered

7.6.5 Jansen Recycling Group Recent Development

7.7 Kuusakoski

7.7.1 Kuusakoski Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kuusakoski Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Kuusakoski Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Kuusakoski Copper Scrap Products Offered

7.7.5 Kuusakoski Recent Development

7.8 Mallin Companies

7.8.1 Mallin Companies Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mallin Companies Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Mallin Companies Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Mallin Companies Copper Scrap Products Offered

7.8.5 Mallin Companies Recent Development

7.9 Wieland Group

7.9.1 Wieland Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 Wieland Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Wieland Group Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Wieland Group Copper Scrap Products Offered

7.9.5 Wieland Group Recent Development

7.10 OmniSource Corporation

7.10.1 OmniSource Corporation Corporation Information

7.10.2 OmniSource Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 OmniSource Corporation Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 OmniSource Corporation Copper Scrap Products Offered

7.10.5 OmniSource Corporation Recent Development

7.11 Reukema

7.11.1 Reukema Corporation Information

7.11.2 Reukema Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Reukema Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Reukema Copper Scrap Products Offered

7.11.5 Reukema Recent Development

7.12 David J. Joseph

7.12.1 David J. Joseph Corporation Information

7.12.2 David J. Joseph Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 David J. Joseph Copper Scrap Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 David J. Joseph Products Offered

7.12.5 David J. Joseph Recent Development

