Webtoons Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Webtoons Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Webtoons Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Webtoons market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Webtoons market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Webtoons market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Webtoons market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/164431/webtoons

Webtoons Market Segment by Type

Subscription Based

Advertisement Based

Webtoons Market Segment by Application

Mobile Phone

PC/Notebook

Tablet Computer

Others

The report on the Webtoons market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Naver

Kakao

Lezhin Entertainment (KidariStudio)

Tappytoon

ToryComics

Toomics Global

Ridibooks (RIDI Corp)

KidariStudio

Webtoon Factory

Izneo Webtoon

Stela

Graphite

Webcomics (SideWalk Group)

SPOTTOON (Rolling Story)

Mr Blue

Marvel Unlimited

Tencent

Amazia

Shuueisha

Comico (NHN)

U17

MangaToon

Kuaikan

Dongman Entertainment

Manman Manhua

Bilibili Comics

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Webtoons consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Webtoons market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Webtoons manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Webtoons with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Webtoons submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Webtoons Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Webtoons Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Webtoons Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Webtoons Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Webtoons Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Webtoons Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Webtoons Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Webtoons Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Webtoons Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Webtoons Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Webtoons Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Webtoons Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Webtoons Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Webtoons Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Webtoons Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Webtoons Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Webtoons Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Webtoons Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Webtoons Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Naver

7.1.1 Naver Company Details

7.1.2 Naver Business Overview

7.1.3 Naver Webtoons Introduction

7.1.4 Naver Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Naver Recent Development

7.2 Kakao

7.2.1 Kakao Company Details

7.2.2 Kakao Business Overview

7.2.3 Kakao Webtoons Introduction

7.2.4 Kakao Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Kakao Recent Development

7.3 Lezhin Entertainment (KidariStudio)

7.3.1 Lezhin Entertainment (KidariStudio) Company Details

7.3.2 Lezhin Entertainment (KidariStudio) Business Overview

7.3.3 Lezhin Entertainment (KidariStudio) Webtoons Introduction

7.3.4 Lezhin Entertainment (KidariStudio) Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Lezhin Entertainment (KidariStudio) Recent Development

7.4 Tappytoon

7.4.1 Tappytoon Company Details

7.4.2 Tappytoon Business Overview

7.4.3 Tappytoon Webtoons Introduction

7.4.4 Tappytoon Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Tappytoon Recent Development

7.5 ToryComics

7.5.1 ToryComics Company Details

7.5.2 ToryComics Business Overview

7.5.3 ToryComics Webtoons Introduction

7.5.4 ToryComics Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 ToryComics Recent Development

7.6 Toomics Global

7.6.1 Toomics Global Company Details

7.6.2 Toomics Global Business Overview

7.6.3 Toomics Global Webtoons Introduction

7.6.4 Toomics Global Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Toomics Global Recent Development

7.7 Ridibooks (RIDI Corp)

7.7.1 Ridibooks (RIDI Corp) Company Details

7.7.2 Ridibooks (RIDI Corp) Business Overview

7.7.3 Ridibooks (RIDI Corp) Webtoons Introduction

7.7.4 Ridibooks (RIDI Corp) Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Ridibooks (RIDI Corp) Recent Development

7.8 KidariStudio

7.8.1 KidariStudio Company Details

7.8.2 KidariStudio Business Overview

7.8.3 KidariStudio Webtoons Introduction

7.8.4 KidariStudio Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 KidariStudio Recent Development

7.9 Webtoon Factory

7.9.1 Webtoon Factory Company Details

7.9.2 Webtoon Factory Business Overview

7.9.3 Webtoon Factory Webtoons Introduction

7.9.4 Webtoon Factory Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Webtoon Factory Recent Development

7.10 Izneo Webtoon

7.10.1 Izneo Webtoon Company Details

7.10.2 Izneo Webtoon Business Overview

7.10.3 Izneo Webtoon Webtoons Introduction

7.10.4 Izneo Webtoon Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Izneo Webtoon Recent Development

7.11 Stela

7.11.1 Stela Company Details

7.11.2 Stela Business Overview

7.11.3 Stela Webtoons Introduction

7.11.4 Stela Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Stela Recent Development

7.12 Graphite

7.12.1 Graphite Company Details

7.12.2 Graphite Business Overview

7.12.3 Graphite Webtoons Introduction

7.12.4 Graphite Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Graphite Recent Development

7.13 Webcomics (SideWalk Group)

7.13.1 Webcomics (SideWalk Group) Company Details

7.13.2 Webcomics (SideWalk Group) Business Overview

7.13.3 Webcomics (SideWalk Group) Webtoons Introduction

7.13.4 Webcomics (SideWalk Group) Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Webcomics (SideWalk Group) Recent Development

7.14 SPOTTOON (Rolling Story)

7.14.1 SPOTTOON (Rolling Story) Company Details

7.14.2 SPOTTOON (Rolling Story) Business Overview

7.14.3 SPOTTOON (Rolling Story) Webtoons Introduction

7.14.4 SPOTTOON (Rolling Story) Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 SPOTTOON (Rolling Story) Recent Development

7.15 Mr Blue

7.15.1 Mr Blue Company Details

7.15.2 Mr Blue Business Overview

7.15.3 Mr Blue Webtoons Introduction

7.15.4 Mr Blue Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Mr Blue Recent Development

7.16 Marvel Unlimited

7.16.1 Marvel Unlimited Company Details

7.16.2 Marvel Unlimited Business Overview

7.16.3 Marvel Unlimited Webtoons Introduction

7.16.4 Marvel Unlimited Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Marvel Unlimited Recent Development

7.17 Tencent

7.17.1 Tencent Company Details

7.17.2 Tencent Business Overview

7.17.3 Tencent Webtoons Introduction

7.17.4 Tencent Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Tencent Recent Development

7.18 Amazia

7.18.1 Amazia Company Details

7.18.2 Amazia Business Overview

7.18.3 Amazia Webtoons Introduction

7.18.4 Amazia Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Amazia Recent Development

7.19 Shuueisha

7.19.1 Shuueisha Company Details

7.19.2 Shuueisha Business Overview

7.19.3 Shuueisha Webtoons Introduction

7.19.4 Shuueisha Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Shuueisha Recent Development

7.20 Comico (NHN)

7.20.1 Comico (NHN) Company Details

7.20.2 Comico (NHN) Business Overview

7.20.3 Comico (NHN) Webtoons Introduction

7.20.4 Comico (NHN) Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Comico (NHN) Recent Development

7.21 U17

7.21.1 U17 Company Details

7.21.2 U17 Business Overview

7.21.3 U17 Webtoons Introduction

7.21.4 U17 Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 U17 Recent Development

7.22 MangaToon

7.22.1 MangaToon Company Details

7.22.2 MangaToon Business Overview

7.22.3 MangaToon Webtoons Introduction

7.22.4 MangaToon Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 MangaToon Recent Development

7.23 Kuaikan

7.23.1 Kuaikan Company Details

7.23.2 Kuaikan Business Overview

7.23.3 Kuaikan Webtoons Introduction

7.23.4 Kuaikan Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Kuaikan Recent Development

7.24 Dongman Entertainment

7.24.1 Dongman Entertainment Company Details

7.24.2 Dongman Entertainment Business Overview

7.24.3 Dongman Entertainment Webtoons Introduction

7.24.4 Dongman Entertainment Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Dongman Entertainment Recent Development

7.25 Manman Manhua

7.25.1 Manman Manhua Company Details

7.25.2 Manman Manhua Business Overview

7.25.3 Manman Manhua Webtoons Introduction

7.25.4 Manman Manhua Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Manman Manhua Recent Development

7.26 Bilibili Comics

7.26.1 Bilibili Comics Company Details

7.26.2 Bilibili Comics Business Overview

7.26.3 Bilibili Comics Webtoons Introduction

7.26.4 Bilibili Comics Revenue in Webtoons Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Bilibili Comics Recent Development

Any questions about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/164431/webtoons

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States