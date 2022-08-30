Low-Pressure Casting Machines Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 | Fill,Kurtz Ersa

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Low-Pressure Casting Machines market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Low-Pressure Casting Machines market size was valued at USD 170.9 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 215.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during review period.

The major players in global low-pressure casting machine market include Fill, Kurtz Ersa, ISUZU MFG, etc. The top 3 players occupy about 40% shares of the global market. Asia-Pacific and North America are main markets, they occupy about 70% of the global market. Vertical type is the main type, with a share about 75%. Automobile industry is the main application, which holds a share about 65%.

By Company

Fill

Kurtz Ersa

ISUZU MFG

LPM Group

Sinto

Wanfeng

Italpresse Gauss

OTTO JUNKER

Jiangsu Tianhong Machinery

Lian an Machinery Technology

OSAKA GIKEN

WELTOP MACHINERY

Nanjing Boqiao Machinery

Segment by Type

Vertical Type

Horizontal Type

Segment by Application

Automobile Industry

Textile Machinery

Aerospace Industry

Others

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Low-Pressure Casting Machines market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Low-Pressure Casting Machines product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Low-Pressure Casting Machines, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Low-Pressure Casting Machines from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Low-Pressure Casting Machines competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Low-Pressure Casting Machines breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Low-Pressure Casting Machines market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Low-Pressure Casting Machines.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Low-Pressure Casting Machines sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

