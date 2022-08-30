Global and United States Appliance Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Appliance Coatings market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Appliance Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Appliance Coatings market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Epoxy Coating
Epoxy PE Hybrid Coating
Other
Segment by Application
Air Conditioning
Large Cooking Appliance
Home Laundry
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
AkzoNobel
Axalta
Tiger
PPG
Jotun
Valspar
Sherwin-Williams
Nippon Paint
Surpass
Meijia
Huaguang
Kinte
Huacai
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Appliance Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Appliance Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Epoxy Coating
1.2.3 Epoxy PE Hybrid Coating
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Appliance Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Air Conditioning
1.3.3 Large Cooking Appliance
1.3.4 Home Laundry
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Appliance Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Appliance Coatings Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Appliance Coatings Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Appliance Coatings, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Appliance Coatings Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Appliance Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Appliance Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Appliance Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Appliance Coatings Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Appliance Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Appliance Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Appliance Coatings Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Appliance
