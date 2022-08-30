Global NDIR Sensors Market Top Players 2028 : Murata,Sensirion

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global NDIR Sensors market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global NDIR Sensors market size was valued at USD 862.5 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1441.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.6% during review period.

Global core non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) sensor manufacturers include Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices) and Murata etc. The top 5 companies hold a share about 15%. North America and Europe is the largest market, with a share both about 30%, followed by China with the share about 15%.In terms of product, NDIR CO2 sensors is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is residential and commercial security, followed by industrial safety.

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices)

Murata

Sensirion

MKS Instruments

Vaisala

Teledyne API

Honeywell

ELT SENSOR

E+E

Dwyer Instruments

Trane

Micro-Hybrid

Edinburgh Instruments

Alphasense

Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd

Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.)

Super Systems

ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC.

smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH

SST Sensing Ltd

Winsen

Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd.

NDIR CO2 Sensors

NDIR Methane (CH4) Gas Sensors

NDIR CO Sensors

NDIR Propane Gas Sensors

NDIR Refrigerant Gases Sensors

NDIR Ethylene Gases Sensors

NDIR SF6 Infrared Sensors

Others

Industrial Safety

Environmental Protection Industry

Medical Industry

Residential and Commercial Security

Power Industry

Automobile Industry

Research Institutions

Others

Chapter 1, to describe NDIR Sensors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of NDIR Sensors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of NDIR Sensors from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the NDIR Sensors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the NDIR Sensors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and NDIR Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of NDIR Sensors.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe NDIR Sensors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

