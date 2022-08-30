Acrylic Fibers Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 | Aksa Akrilik,Dralon

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Acrylic Fibers market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Acrylic Fibers market size was valued at USD 4657 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 4815.3 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 0.5% during review period.

Global acrylic fibers main manufactuers include Aksa Akrilik, Dralon, Aditya Birla Group, Mitsubishi Rayon Group, Kaltex Fibers, etc., totally holding a share aobut 40% of the market. China is the largest market, with a share over 31%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into wet spinning and dry spinning. The most common product is wet spinning, with a share about 60%. In terms of applications, it is widely used in garment industry, home textiles and others. The most commom application is in garment industry, with a share over 66%.

By Company

Aksa Akrilik

Dralon

Aditya Birla Group

Exlan

Mitsubishi Rayon Group

Taekwang

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber

Kaltex Fibers

Toray

DOLAN GmbH

SDF Group

Yousuf Dewan

Indian Acrylics

Pasupati Acrylon

Vardhman

Sinopec

Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber

CNPC

Jiangsu Zhongxin Resources Group

Zhejiang Hangzhou Bay Acrylic Fiber

Segment by Type

Wet Spinning Acrylic Fibers

Dry Spinning Acrylic Fibers

Segment by Application

Garment Industry

Home Textiles

Others

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Acrylic Fibers market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Acrylic Fibers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Acrylic Fibers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Acrylic Fibers from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Acrylic Fibers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Acrylic Fibers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Acrylic Fibers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Acrylic Fibers.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Acrylic Fibers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

