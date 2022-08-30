Global Bipolar Plates for PEM Fuel Cells Market Top Players 2028 : Dana,Cell Impact

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Bipolar Plates for PEM Fuel Cells market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Bipolar Plates for PEM Fuel Cells market size was valued at USD 448.3 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 941.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.2% during review period.

Global bipolar plates for PEM fuel cells key players include Dana, Cell Impact, Schunk Group, Nisshinbo, FJ Composite, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share over 40%.

North America is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, both have a share nearly 45 percent.

In terms of product, graphite is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is transportation (e.g. electric vehicles), followed by stationary power, etc.

By Company

Dana

Cell Impact

Schunk Group

Nisshinbo

FJ Composite

Ballard

ElringKlinger

VinaTech (Ace Creation)

LEADTECH International

SGL Carbon

Shanghai Hongfeng

Dongguan Jiecheng

Shanghai Hongjun

Shanghai Shenli

Shenzhen Jiayu

Anhui Mingtian

Guangdong Nation-Synergy

Hunan Zenpon

Shanghai Yoogle

Shanghai Zhizhen

Zhejiang Harog

Segment by Type

Graphite

Metal

Composite

Segment by Application

Transportation (e.g. Electric Vehicles)

Stationary Power

Portable Power

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Bipolar Plates for PEM Fuel Cells market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

