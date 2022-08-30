Content Authoring Tools Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 | SAP SE,Articulate Global, Inc.

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Content Authoring Tools market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Content Authoring Tools market size was valued at USD 1005.4 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2371.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.0% during review period.

Global core content authoring tools manufacturers include SAP SE, Articulate Global, Inc., iSpring Solutions Inc. etc.The top 5 companies hold a share about 27%.North America is the largest market, with a share about 43%, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific with the share about 27% and 26%.In terms of product, cloud-based is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is corporate, followed by education.

By Company

SAP SE

Articulate Global, Inc.

iSpring Solutions Inc.

Easygenerator

Lectora (a company of Trivantis)

Adobe Inc.

Elucidat

eloomi

dominKnow Inc.

Gomo Learning

Top Hat

isEazy Author

Gnowbe

Magic EdTech

Segment by Type

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segment by Application

Corporate

Education

Others

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Content Authoring Tools market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

