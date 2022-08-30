Uncategorized

Global and Japan Waterproof Coatings Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Waterproof Coatings Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Waterproof Coatings market.

In 2020, the global Waterproof Coatings market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Waterproof Coatings market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Waterproof Coatings Scope and Market Size

Waterproof Coatings market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterproof Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Waterproof Coatings market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

Segment by Type

Acrylics

Polyurethane

Others

Segment by Application

Building Industry

Transport Industry

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

PPG

BASF

Hempel

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-williams

Kansai Paint

Jotun

Sika USA

RPM

Keshun

Oriental Yuhong

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waterproof Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Acrylics
1.2.3 Polyurethane
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Building Industry
1.3.3 Transport Industry
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Waterproof Coatings Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Waterproof Coatings, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Waterproof Coatings Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Waterproof Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Waterproof Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Waterproof Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Waterproof Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Waterproof Coatings Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Waterproof Coatings Sales by Manufacture

 

