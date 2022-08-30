Rifle Scope Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 | Bushnell,Leupold

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Rifle Scope market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Rifle Scope market size was valued at USD 5773 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 7209.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during review period.

Global rifle scope key players include Bushnell, Burris, Leupold, Schmidt-Bender, WALTHER, etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share about 25%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 70%, followed by Europe, with a share about 15 percent. In terms of product, telescopic sight is the largest segment, with a share about 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is armed forces, followed by hunting, and shooting sports, etc.

By Company

Bushnell

Leupold

Burris

Nikon

Schmidt-Bender

WALTHER

Hawke Optics

Nightforce

BSA

Hensoldt

Vortex Optics

Barska

Aimpoint

LEAPERS

Tasco

Swarovski

Weaveroptics

Meopta

Gamo

Millett

Zeiss

Trijicon

Crimson Trace

Norinco Group

SAM ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENTS

Nantong Universal Optical Instrument

Ntans

Segment by Type

Telescopic Sight

Reflex Sight

Thermal Imaging Sight

Other

Segment by Application

Hunting

Shooting Sports

Armed Forces

Other

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Rifle Scope market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

