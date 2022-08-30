BPO Customer Service Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States BPO Customer Service Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global BPO Customer Service Scope and Market Size

BPO Customer Service market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global BPO Customer Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the BPO Customer Service market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Onshore Outsourcing

Offshore Outsourcing

Segment by Application

Financial

Government and Public Services

Internet and E-commerce

Retail and Logistics Services

3C Electronic

Automotive

Others

The report on the BPO Customer Service market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Majorel

HL95

Transcosmos China

Shandong Taiying Technology

Beijing 95teleweb Information

Beijing Ronglianyitong Information & Technology

Menggucrm

North King Technology

Sykes

Huatangjt

Sunke

800Teleservices

Renruihr

Commchina

Vxichina

Samton

Teleperformance China

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global BPO Customer Service consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of BPO Customer Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global BPO Customer Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the BPO Customer Service with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of BPO Customer Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global BPO Customer Service Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global BPO Customer Service Market Size by Region

5.1 Global BPO Customer Service Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global BPO Customer Service Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global BPO Customer Service Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global BPO Customer Service Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global BPO Customer Service Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global BPO Customer Service Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global BPO Customer Service Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America BPO Customer Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America BPO Customer Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific BPO Customer Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific BPO Customer Service Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe BPO Customer Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe BPO Customer Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America BPO Customer Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America BPO Customer Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa BPO Customer Service Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa BPO Customer Service Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Majorel

7.1.1 Majorel Company Details

7.1.2 Majorel Business Overview

7.1.3 Majorel BPO Customer Service Introduction

7.1.4 Majorel Revenue in BPO Customer Service Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Majorel Recent Development

7.2 HL95

7.2.1 HL95 Company Details

7.2.2 HL95 Business Overview

7.2.3 HL95 BPO Customer Service Introduction

7.2.4 HL95 Revenue in BPO Customer Service Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 HL95 Recent Development

7.3 Transcosmos China

7.3.1 Transcosmos China Company Details

7.3.2 Transcosmos China Business Overview

7.3.3 Transcosmos China BPO Customer Service Introduction

7.3.4 Transcosmos China Revenue in BPO Customer Service Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Transcosmos China Recent Development

7.4 Shandong Taiying Technology

7.4.1 Shandong Taiying Technology Company Details

7.4.2 Shandong Taiying Technology Business Overview

7.4.3 Shandong Taiying Technology BPO Customer Service Introduction

7.4.4 Shandong Taiying Technology Revenue in BPO Customer Service Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Shandong Taiying Technology Recent Development

7.5 Beijing 95teleweb Information

7.5.1 Beijing 95teleweb Information Company Details

7.5.2 Beijing 95teleweb Information Business Overview

7.5.3 Beijing 95teleweb Information BPO Customer Service Introduction

7.5.4 Beijing 95teleweb Information Revenue in BPO Customer Service Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Beijing 95teleweb Information Recent Development

7.6 Beijing Ronglianyitong Information & Technology

7.6.1 Beijing Ronglianyitong Information & Technology Company Details

7.6.2 Beijing Ronglianyitong Information & Technology Business Overview

7.6.3 Beijing Ronglianyitong Information & Technology BPO Customer Service Introduction

7.6.4 Beijing Ronglianyitong Information & Technology Revenue in BPO Customer Service Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Beijing Ronglianyitong Information & Technology Recent Development

7.7 Menggucrm

7.7.1 Menggucrm Company Details

7.7.2 Menggucrm Business Overview

7.7.3 Menggucrm BPO Customer Service Introduction

7.7.4 Menggucrm Revenue in BPO Customer Service Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Menggucrm Recent Development

7.8 North King Technology

7.8.1 North King Technology Company Details

7.8.2 North King Technology Business Overview

7.8.3 North King Technology BPO Customer Service Introduction

7.8.4 North King Technology Revenue in BPO Customer Service Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 North King Technology Recent Development

7.9 Sykes

7.9.1 Sykes Company Details

7.9.2 Sykes Business Overview

7.9.3 Sykes BPO Customer Service Introduction

7.9.4 Sykes Revenue in BPO Customer Service Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Sykes Recent Development

7.10 Huatangjt

7.10.1 Huatangjt Company Details

7.10.2 Huatangjt Business Overview

7.10.3 Huatangjt BPO Customer Service Introduction

7.10.4 Huatangjt Revenue in BPO Customer Service Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Huatangjt Recent Development

7.11 Sunke

7.11.1 Sunke Company Details

7.11.2 Sunke Business Overview

7.11.3 Sunke BPO Customer Service Introduction

7.11.4 Sunke Revenue in BPO Customer Service Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Sunke Recent Development

7.12 800Teleservices

7.12.1 800Teleservices Company Details

7.12.2 800Teleservices Business Overview

7.12.3 800Teleservices BPO Customer Service Introduction

7.12.4 800Teleservices Revenue in BPO Customer Service Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 800Teleservices Recent Development

7.13 Renruihr

7.13.1 Renruihr Company Details

7.13.2 Renruihr Business Overview

7.13.3 Renruihr BPO Customer Service Introduction

7.13.4 Renruihr Revenue in BPO Customer Service Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Renruihr Recent Development

7.14 Commchina

7.14.1 Commchina Company Details

7.14.2 Commchina Business Overview

7.14.3 Commchina BPO Customer Service Introduction

7.14.4 Commchina Revenue in BPO Customer Service Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Commchina Recent Development

7.15 Vxichina

7.15.1 Vxichina Company Details

7.15.2 Vxichina Business Overview

7.15.3 Vxichina BPO Customer Service Introduction

7.15.4 Vxichina Revenue in BPO Customer Service Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Vxichina Recent Development

7.16 Samton

7.16.1 Samton Company Details

7.16.2 Samton Business Overview

7.16.3 Samton BPO Customer Service Introduction

7.16.4 Samton Revenue in BPO Customer Service Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Samton Recent Development

7.17 Teleperformance China

7.17.1 Teleperformance China Company Details

7.17.2 Teleperformance China Business Overview

7.17.3 Teleperformance China BPO Customer Service Introduction

7.17.4 Teleperformance China Revenue in BPO Customer Service Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Teleperformance China Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 BPO Customer Service Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 BPO Customer Service Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 BPO Customer Service Distributors

8.3 BPO Customer Service Production Mode & Process

8.4 BPO Customer Service Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 BPO Customer Service Sales Channels

8.4.2 BPO Customer Service Distributors

8.5 BPO Customer Service Customers

