Dry Mortar Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028 | Henkel,Mapei

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/707597/dry-mortar

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Dry Mortar market size was valued at USD 28380 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 35490 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.2% during review period.

Dry mortar is a low concentration ratio industry. There are thousands of manufacturers in this industry. In the industry, Sika (CH) profits most , while Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) and Henkel (FR) ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them are about 10%, 6% and 3%.In terms of product, bricklaying/ masonry mortar is the largest segment, with a share over 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is construction industry, followed by home decoration industry.

By Company

Sika

Saint-Gobain Weber

Henkel

Mapei

BASF

Cemex

Knauf

Ardex

Bostik

CBP

Caparol

Hanil Cement

Sto

Baumit

Quick-mix

HB Fuller

Forbo

CPI Mortars

Grupo Puma

Tarmac

Segment by Type

Bricklaying/ Masonry Mortar

Floor Screed

Tile Adhesives/Grouts

Wall Renders and Plasters

EIFS Products

Other

Segment by Application

Construction Industry

Home Decoration Industry

Others

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Dry Mortar market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Dry Mortar product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dry Mortar, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dry Mortar from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Dry Mortar competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Dry Mortar breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Dry Mortar market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Dry Mortar.

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Dry Mortar sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

