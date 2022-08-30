Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market Next Big Thing | CRHIC,Herrenknecht

Global Info Research has conducted comprehensive and in-depth research on the global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market.This market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War influence, the global Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market size was valued at USD 4492.8 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5113.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.9% during review period.

Global tunnel boring machine (TBM) key players include Herrenknecht, CRCHI etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share over 65%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 60%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 30 percent.

In terms of product, soft ground TBMs is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is city rail system, followed by railway and highway.

By Company

CRHIC

Herrenknecht

CRCHI

Tianhe Mechanical Equipment

Liaoning Censcience Industry Co., Ltd

JIMT

Robbins

Komatsu

Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co., Ltd

Hitachi Zosen

Kawasaki

Terratec

Xugong Kaigong

Segment by Type

Soft Ground TBMs

Hard Rock TBMs

Segment by Application

City Rail System

Railway and Highway

Municipal Engineering

Others

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

Report Chapters

Chapter 1, to describe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) from 2019 to 2022.

Chapter 3, the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.

Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).

Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

