Ammonium Phosphate(Cas 10361-65-6) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Ammonium Phosphate(Cas 10361-65-6) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ammonium Phosphate(Cas 10361-65-6) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Food Grade Ammonium Phosphate
Industrial Grade Ammonium Phosphate
Segment by Application
Food Industry
Fertilizer Industry
Feed Industry
Other
By Company
Potash Corp
Mosaic Company
J.R Simplot
Yara
Wengfu
Mianyang Aostar Phosphorus Chemical Industry
Anda-Group
Sichuan Shengfeng Phosphorus Chemical
Sichuan Blue Sword Chemical
Shandong Dingxin Biotechnology
Sinolin Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ammonium Phosphate(Cas 10361-65-6) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ammonium Phosphate(Cas 10361-65-6) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Food Grade Ammonium Phosphate
1.2.3 Industrial Grade Ammonium Phosphate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ammonium Phosphate(Cas 10361-65-6) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Industry
1.3.3 Fertilizer Industry
1.3.4 Feed Industry
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ammonium Phosphate(Cas 10361-65-6) Production
2.1 Global Ammonium Phosphate(Cas 10361-65-6) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ammonium Phosphate(Cas 10361-65-6) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ammonium Phosphate(Cas 10361-65-6) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ammonium Phosphate(Cas 10361-65-6) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ammonium Phosphate(Cas 10361-65-6) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ammonium Phosphate(Cas 10361-65-6) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ammonium Phosphate(Cas 10361-65-6) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ammonium Phosphate(Cas 10361-65-6) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
