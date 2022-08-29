Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Animal Diagnostic Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Animal Diagnostic Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
X-ray
Ultrasound
MRI
Others
Segment by Application
Dogs and Cats
Horses
Ruminants
Swine
Poultry
Others
By Company
IDEXX
Esaote
Agfa Healthcare
Carestream Health
BCF Technology
Mindray
Hallmarq
Heska
KAIXIN
MinXray
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Animal Diagnostic Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 X-ray
1.2.3 Ultrasound
1.2.4 MRI
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Dogs and Cats
1.3.3 Horses
1.3.4 Ruminants
1.3.5 Swine
1.3.6 Poultry
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Animal Diagnostic Equipment by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Glob
