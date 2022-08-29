Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Animal Diagnostic Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Animal Diagnostic Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

X-ray

Ultrasound

MRI

Others

Segment by Application

Dogs and Cats

Horses

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

Others

By Company

IDEXX

Esaote

Agfa Healthcare

Carestream Health

BCF Technology

Mindray

Hallmarq

Heska

KAIXIN

MinXray

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Animal Diagnostic Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 X-ray

1.2.3 Ultrasound

1.2.4 MRI

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Dogs and Cats

1.3.3 Horses

1.3.4 Ruminants

1.3.5 Swine

1.3.6 Poultry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Animal Diagnostic Equipment by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Animal Diagnostic Equipment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Glob

