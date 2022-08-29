Global Viral Gene Therapy Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Viral Gene Therapy market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Viral Gene Therapy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Integrating Viral Vectors
Non-Integrating Viral Vectors
Segment by Application
Metabolic Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Muscular Diseases
Hematologic Diseases
Ophthalmologic Diseases
Infectious Diseases
Others
By Company
Lonza
Biogen
Catalent
Gilead Sciences
Sarepta Therapeutics
Novartis
Amgen
Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Spark Therapeutics
Shanghai Sunway Biotech
SIBIONO
AnGes
Orchard Therapeutics
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Viral Gene Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Integrating Viral Vectors
1.2.3 Non-Integrating Viral Vectors
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Viral Gene Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Metabolic Diseases
1.3.3 Cardiovascular Diseases
1.3.4 Muscular Diseases
1.3.5 Hematologic Diseases
1.3.6 Ophthalmologic Diseases
1.3.7 Infectious Diseases
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Viral Gene Therapy Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Viral Gene Therapy Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Viral Gene Therapy Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Viral Gene Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Viral Gene Therapy Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Viral Gene Therapy Industry Trends
2.3.2 Viral Gene Therapy Market Drivers
2.3.3 Viral Gene Therapy Market Challenges
2.3.4 Viral Gene Therapy Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Viral Gene Therapy Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Viral Gene Therapy Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Glo
