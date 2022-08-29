Global Viral Gene Therapy Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Viral Gene Therapy market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Viral Gene Therapy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Integrating Viral Vectors

Non-Integrating Viral Vectors

Segment by Application

Metabolic Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Muscular Diseases

Hematologic Diseases

Ophthalmologic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

By Company

Lonza

Biogen

Catalent

Gilead Sciences

Sarepta Therapeutics

Novartis

Amgen

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Spark Therapeutics

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

SIBIONO

AnGes

Orchard Therapeutics

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Viral Gene Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Integrating Viral Vectors

1.2.3 Non-Integrating Viral Vectors

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Viral Gene Therapy Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Metabolic Diseases

1.3.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

1.3.4 Muscular Diseases

1.3.5 Hematologic Diseases

1.3.6 Ophthalmologic Diseases

1.3.7 Infectious Diseases

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Viral Gene Therapy Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Viral Gene Therapy Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Viral Gene Therapy Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Viral Gene Therapy Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Viral Gene Therapy Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Viral Gene Therapy Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Viral Gene Therapy Industry Trends

2.3.2 Viral Gene Therapy Market Drivers

2.3.3 Viral Gene Therapy Market Challenges

2.3.4 Viral Gene Therapy Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Viral Gene Therapy Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Viral Gene Therapy Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Glo

