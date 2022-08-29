Global GFP Antibody Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

GFP Antibody market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GFP Antibody market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polyclonal

Monoclonal

Segment by Application

Western Blot

Immunohistochemistry

Immunocytochemistry

Immunofluorescence

Others

By Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Aviva Systems Biology

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Miltenyi Biotec

Proteintech

Synaptic Systems

NSJ Bioreagents

Medimabs

EXBIO

Bio X Cell

ProSci

United States Biological

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

