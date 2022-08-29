Semi-Skimmed Fish Meal Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Semi-Skimmed Fish Meal market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semi-Skimmed Fish Meal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Flame Dried (FD) Fish Meal
Steam Dried (SD) Fish Meal
Segment by Application
Aquaculture Feed
Poultry Feed
Pig Feed
Ruminant Feed
Pet Food
Other
By Company
Archer Daniels Midland
Bluestar Adisseo
Cargill
TASA
Diamante
Austevoll Seafood ASA
Copeinca
Corpesca SA
Omega Protein
Coomarpes
KT Group
Cermaq
FF Skagen
Austral
Kodiak Fishmeal
Havsbrun
Hayduk
Exalmar
Strel Nikova
Nissui
Iceland Pelagic
Daybrook
Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio
Hisheng Feeds
Chishan Group
Dalian Longyuan Fishmeal
Fengyu Halobios
Hainan Fish Oil & Fish Meal
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Semi-Skimmed Fish Meal Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Semi-Skimmed Fish Meal Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Flame Dried (FD) Fish Meal
1.2.3 Steam Dried (SD) Fish Meal
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Semi-Skimmed Fish Meal Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aquaculture Feed
1.3.3 Poultry Feed
1.3.4 Pig Feed
1.3.5 Ruminant Feed
1.3.6 Pet Food
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Semi-Skimmed Fish Meal Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Semi-Skimmed Fish Meal Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Semi-Skimmed Fish Meal Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Semi-Skimmed Fish Meal Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Semi-Skimmed Fish Meal Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Semi-Skimmed Fish Meal by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Semi-Skimmed Fish Meal Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Semi-Skimmed Fish Meal Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Semi-Skimmed Fish Meal Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Semi-Skimmed Fish Meal Sales by Manufacturers
