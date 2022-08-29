Global Leavening Acid Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Anhydrous Monocalcium Phosphate (AMCP)

Monocalcium Phosphate Monohydrate (MCPM)

Citric Acid

Adipic Acid

Fumaric Acid

Sodium Aluminum Phosphate (SALP)

Others

Segment by Application

Biscuits and Cookies

Bread

Cakes and Pastries

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Associated British Foods

Corbion

Kerry Group

Archer Daniels Midland

Novozymes

Vijay Enterprises

Koninklijke DSM

Puratos Group

Cargill

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe

Table of content

1 Leavening Acid Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Leavening Acid

1.2 Leavening Acid Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Leavening Acid Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)

1.2.2 Anhydrous Monocalcium Phosphate (AMCP)

1.2.3 Monocalcium Phosphate Monohydrate (MCPM)

1.2.4 Citric Acid

1.2.5 Adipic Acid

1.2.6 Fumaric Acid

1.2.7 Sodium Aluminum Phosphate (SALP)

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Leavening Acid Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Leavening Acid Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)

1.3.2 Biscuits and Cookies

1.3.3 Bread

1.3.4 Cakes and Pastries

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Leavening Acid Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Leavening Acid Revenue 2017-2028

1.4.2 Global Leavening Acid Sales 2017-2028

1.4.3 Leavening Acid Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028

2 Leavening Acid Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Leavening Acid Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Leavening Acid Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Leavening Acid Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.4 Manufacturers Leavening Acid Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Leavening Acid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Leavening Acid Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 a

