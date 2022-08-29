Autologous Biologics Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Autologous Biologics Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Autologous Biologics Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Autologous Biologics market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Autologous Biologics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Autologous Biologics market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028.

Segments Covered in the Report

Autologous Biologics Market Segment by Type

Adipose Tissue

Plasma

Others

Autologous Biologics Market Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Research Centers

The report on the Autologous Biologics market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Vericel Corporation

BioTime, Inc.

Pharmicell Co.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Opexa Therapeutics, Inc

Pharmicell Co., Inc

Neostem

Dendreon Corporation

Regenexx

Cytori Therapeutics

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Autologous Biologics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Autologous Biologics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Autologous Biologics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Autologous Biologics with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Autologous Biologics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Autologous Biologics Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Autologous Biologics Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Autologous Biologics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Autologous Biologics Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Autologous Biologics Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Autologous Biologics Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Autologous Biologics Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Autologous Biologics Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Autologous Biologics Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Autologous Biologics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Autologous Biologics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Autologous Biologics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Autologous Biologics Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Autologous Biologics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Autologous Biologics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Autologous Biologics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Autologous Biologics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Autologous Biologics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Autologous Biologics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Vericel Corporation

7.1.1 Vericel Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 Vericel Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Vericel Corporation Autologous Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Vericel Corporation Autologous Biologics Products Offered

7.1.5 Vericel Corporation Recent Development

7.2 BioTime, Inc.

7.2.1 BioTime, Inc. Corporation Information

7.2.2 BioTime, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BioTime, Inc. Autologous Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BioTime, Inc. Autologous Biologics Products Offered

7.2.5 BioTime, Inc. Recent Development

7.3 Pharmicell Co.

7.3.1 Pharmicell Co. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Pharmicell Co. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Pharmicell Co. Autologous Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Pharmicell Co. Autologous Biologics Products Offered

7.3.5 Pharmicell Co. Recent Development

7.4 BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

7.4.1 BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Corporation Information

7.4.2 BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Autologous Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Autologous Biologics Products Offered

7.4.5 BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Recent Development

7.5 Opexa Therapeutics, Inc

7.5.1 Opexa Therapeutics, Inc Corporation Information

7.5.2 Opexa Therapeutics, Inc Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Opexa Therapeutics, Inc Autologous Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Opexa Therapeutics, Inc Autologous Biologics Products Offered

7.5.5 Opexa Therapeutics, Inc Recent Development

7.6 Pharmicell Co., Inc

7.6.1 Pharmicell Co., Inc Corporation Information

7.6.2 Pharmicell Co., Inc Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Pharmicell Co., Inc Autologous Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Pharmicell Co., Inc Autologous Biologics Products Offered

7.6.5 Pharmicell Co., Inc Recent Development

7.7 Neostem

7.7.1 Neostem Corporation Information

7.7.2 Neostem Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Neostem Autologous Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Neostem Autologous Biologics Products Offered

7.7.5 Neostem Recent Development

7.8 Dendreon Corporation

7.8.1 Dendreon Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Dendreon Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Dendreon Corporation Autologous Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Dendreon Corporation Autologous Biologics Products Offered

7.8.5 Dendreon Corporation Recent Development

7.9 Regenexx

7.9.1 Regenexx Corporation Information

7.9.2 Regenexx Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Regenexx Autologous Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Regenexx Autologous Biologics Products Offered

7.9.5 Regenexx Recent Development

7.10 Cytori Therapeutics

7.10.1 Cytori Therapeutics Corporation Information

7.10.2 Cytori Therapeutics Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Cytori Therapeutics Autologous Biologics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Cytori Therapeutics Autologous Biologics Products Offered

7.10.5 Cytori Therapeutics Recent Development

