Off Dry Wine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Off Dry Wine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Off Dry Wine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
White Wine
Red Wine
Other Types
Segment by Application
Daily Meals
Social Occasions
Entertainment Venues
Other Situations
By Company
E&J Gallo Winery
Constellation
Castel
The Wine Group
Accolade Wines
Concha y Toro
Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)
Trinchero Family
Pernod-Ricard
Diageo
Casella Wines
Changyu Group
Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates
GreatWall
Dynasty
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Off Dry Wine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Off Dry Wine Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 White Wine
1.2.3 Red Wine
1.2.4 Other Types
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Off Dry Wine Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Daily Meals
1.3.3 Social Occasions
1.3.4 Entertainment Venues
1.3.5 Other Situations
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Off Dry Wine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Off Dry Wine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Off Dry Wine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Off Dry Wine Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Off Dry Wine Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Off Dry Wine by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Off Dry Wine Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Off Dry Wine Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Off Dry Wine Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Off Dry Wine Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Off Dry Wine Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Off Dry Wine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3
